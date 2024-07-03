Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Durrani gets married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan, check out the pictures

Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Durrani is married again. He got married to ‘Bigg Boss 12’ fame Somi Khan in Jaipur. The couple has yet to make the news public as they want to steer away from controversies. Somi and Adil will address the media soon once they are back in Mumbai.
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Durrani is married again. He got married to ‘Bigg Boss 12’ fame Somi Khan in Jaipur. The couple has yet to make the news public as they want to steer away from controversies. Somi and Adil will address the media soon once they are back in Mumbai.

Also read - Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with love bites on his body when her mother passed away

Somi Khan was a part of ‘Bigg Boss 12’ with her sister, Saba Khan. Dipika Kakar had emerged as the winner of Salman Khan’s show during that season.

Adil got married to Somi Khan, Saba Khan’s sister in Jaipur. The pictures are getting viral over the internet, take a look - 

Rakhi Sawant’s former husband Adil Khan Durrani was arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs.

She also claimed that he physically assaulted her as well. After Adil walked out of jail, he sat down for his first media interaction with a news portal and levelled some serious allegations against Rakhi.

Also read - Rakhi Sawant reveals that she had a miscarriage a few months ago

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married in July last year.

Prior to Adil, Rakhi was also married to Ritesh. The two entered the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house together but parted ways soon after the show’s grand finale.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 22:30

