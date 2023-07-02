Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested by police after she files complaint; find out more

MUMBAI :Well-known actress Rakhi Sawant’s new husband – Adil Khan Durrani – was arrested by the police today post the actress complained against him at the Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai. Rakhi accused Adil of having an extra-marital affair, and also claimed that her mother passed away because he failed to pay for her surgery. The actress also stated that she had given him a cheque of Rs. 10 lakhs prior to her heading for Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Rakhi Sawant went to Oshiwara police station in Mumbai on Monday to file her complaint against Adil. She also said that he took the keys of her house and refused to return them. She even told the paps that Adil decided to live with his girlfriend Tanu, and further accused him of torturing her. Rakhi also said that her husband has many criminal cases filed against him.

Rakhi has frequently been making headlines for her rocky marriage with her husband Adil. They became famous for their secret nikaah ceremony, which later went viral online. She later broke down after saying that Adil was cheating on her and using her to get fame. All of these accusations have shocked all of her fans.

