Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani breaks his silence on marriage with Rakhi says “I don’t want to become late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she is threatening me that Mumbai belongs to her anything can happen”

Adil breaks his silence on the allegations put on him by Rakhi and their marriage and for lying in the media says “If I open my mouth then she would be able to say anything”
MUMBAI : Rakhi and Adil’s marriage is grabbing the headlines these days for all the wrong reasons.

Rakhi has come out and told the media that her marriage is going to break as Adil is cheating on her and that is the reason why he is not accepting the marriage in front of everyone.

She also requested the media not to talk to him and interview him as he will be saying all lies and that he used her to get success in the entertainment business.

Rakhi said that without her no one will ask about him also and today all the attention he is getting is only because of her and the media shouldn’t cover him.

She said that she married him with a full heart and that she wants justice and if anything wrong happens she won’t leave him.

All these days we have only heard Rakhi speaking and now finally Adil has broken his silence, where he took on to social media and said that just because he is know speaking about a women doesn’t mean people should take his silence for granted as he respects his religion and knows how to respect women.

He further says that he doesn’t want to become like the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she is threatening him that Mumbai belongs to her and anything can happen.

Adil also said that he stood by her when no one stood by her and then this is what he got in return, telling her that good way of exiting the relationship but not a smart one.

In the end, he said that if he opens his mouth then she won’t be spared and wouldn’t know what to say and the way she is treating me is something I can’t even say.

Well, seems like this fight between the husband and wife is going to go a long way and wouldn’t settle down anytime soon.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 15:03

