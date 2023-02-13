Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani in trouble again as Iranian woman accuses him of rape and files a police compaint in Mysore

Adil, who was arrested last week, is now in trouble again. An Iranian woman has now filed a police complaint against him saying that he raped her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 11:28
MUMBAI: Actress Rakhi Sawant has a penchant for staying in the news for one reason or the other. Lately, the actress was in the news for her hush hush wedding with beau Adil Khan Durrani, him denying having married her and then finally telling the media that he accepts his marriage with Rakhi. The latter also claimed that she was pregnant and had a misscarriage.

Also Read-Rakhi Sawant breaks down while talking about her mother being detected with brain tumour

In a recent media interaction, Rakhi said how Adil hit her when she was praying namaz and she said who hit her while praying. The actress also said how Adil had run away with all her money and jewelry and now she would be going to court to fight for her rights.

Adil, who was arrested last week, is now in trouble again. An Iranian woman has now filed a police complaint against him saying that he raped her. The lady who resides in Mysore has filed an FIR at Mysore's VV Puram Police Station under IPC section 376, 417,420, 504 and 506. He reportedly was in a relationship with her promising to marry her but five months ago he refused to marry her and boasted that he has dated several girls like this. Further, he reportedly threatened to leak her private and intimate pictures. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant reveals that Adil is very dominating and that’s why she didn’t have a choice and had to change her dressing sense

Reacting to this shocking news Rakhi said, ‘I am shocked and in trauma. Two girlfriends of his have come out in the open. You can see how he was plotting to kill me. How the girl who has accused him of rape was told by Adil 'I want to marry you, want to settle with you in Dubai'. Adil had so many extra-marital affairs, he has broken my trust and cheated on me. I hope that girl Nivedita Tanu can see all this”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-TOI

Rakhi Sawant Adil Khan Durrani
About Author

