Rakhi Sawant shares wedding pictures and we are left stunned; check out

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one such personality of the small screen who needs no introduction. The actress has always been in the news for various reasons and surrounded by controversies.

Rakhi has always been the talk of the town for her relationships. A few months ago, in the mid-2019, Rakhi announced her marriage with an NRI Ritesh which left her fans elated.

Rakhi revealed that she has got married and will soon shift with her husband.

And now, the actress has shared some of her wedding pictures. The actress is all decked up in a bright pink salwaar kameez with paired with a red chooda and golden maang tika.

Interestingly, Rakhi also shared some of her white wedding pictures where she looked exquisite in a beautiful satin gown.

The actress also had a court wedding and shared a picture of the same.

Well, we are sure, the fans must be elated to see Rakhi's wedding pictures. In fact, some of them have requested the actress to also share pictures of her husband. We hope Rakhi shares them soon.

