Rakhi Sawant talks about her casting couch experience

28 Nov 2019 08:42 PM

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is the queen of controversies. She was in the news a while ago for her alleged marriage with a businessman named Ritesh. But to date, no one has seen a picture of him or them together.

Recently, while talking to News Track, she spoke about how directors and producers used to ask her to show her talent. She also revealed her real name before becoming ‘Rakhi Sawant.’ She was quoted saying, ‘I came here from home. I did it all on my own. My name was Neeru Bheda then. When I used to go to an audition, the director and producer used to ask me to show my talent. I did not know then what talent they were talking about showing. When I used to go with pictures, they would close the door. I used to get out of there somehow.’

A lot of actors experience the casting couch. We think that actors should believe in themselves. If confronted with such an experience, they should report it instead of keeping quiet or giving in. What’s your take?

