Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away while battling brain tumour and cancer

MUMBAI :TV actress Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda passes away today (January 28). She has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. The BB Marathi 4 finalist’s mom was hospitalised and was in critical condition. Rakhi has been sharing several updates about her ailing mother on social media.

The actress died after a prolonged battle with brain tumour and cancer. For those who don’t know, a few days back, the Pardesiya fame uploaded an emotional video where she updated the fans on her mother’s health. She shared that her mom, Jaya has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. She requested everyone to pray for her mother, who is currently admitted to the Tata Memorial Cancer hospital.

Meanwhile, talking about the actress's personal front, Rakhi Sawant got married to her beau Adil Khan Durrani in May 2022 as per Muslim customs.

Deepest condolences for Rakhi Sawant and her family.

Credits - Times Now

