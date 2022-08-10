Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away while battling brain tumour and cancer

TV actress Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda passes away today. She had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. The actress's mom was hospitalised and was in critical condition.
MUMBAI :TV actress Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda passes away today (January 28). She has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. The BB Marathi 4 finalist’s mom was hospitalised and was in critical condition. Rakhi has been sharing several updates about her ailing mother on social media.

Also read - Rakhi Sawant reveals that her mother is in a critical condition and she has difficulty in breathing

The actress died after a prolonged battle with brain tumour and cancer. For those who don’t know, a few days back, the Pardesiya fame uploaded an emotional video where she updated the fans on her mother’s health. She shared that her mom, Jaya has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. She requested everyone to pray for her mother, who is currently admitted to the Tata Memorial Cancer hospital.

Meanwhile, talking about the actress's personal front, Rakhi Sawant got married to her beau Adil Khan Durrani in May 2022 as per Muslim customs. 

Deepest condolences for Rakhi Sawant and her family.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Times Now

Also read -  Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant to host Atrangii TV's first ever reality show

Rakhi Sawant Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Bigg Boss Pardesiya Bollywood Television atrangii tv Reality show TellyChakkar
