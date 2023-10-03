From Rakhi- Sheryln to Shamita Shetty - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Foes turned Friends from the entertainment industry! Check out the whole list!

MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Actors are a very big and integral part of shaping this landscape, and initially, while the tabloids used to run hammock with the news of fights and feuds, the industry has changed for sure.

The glamorous TV world has seen some really strong friendships, between actors, directors and so many more. But many times it happens that long-term friendships fall apart in showbiz and sometimes actors who have had public fights, turn into friends and acquaintances and bury the hatchet.

Today, we bring you a list of names of celebrities who have not gotten along and turned out to be friends.

Rakhi Sawant- Sheryln Chopra:

The two divas are no strangers to controversies but they started dissing each other after allegedly Sheryln accused Rakhi of some ill-fated things and even reportedly filed an FIR against her, but recently, the two publicly squashed their feud and cleared everything up.

Gauahar Khan- VJ Andy:

The Bigg boss house is known for fights and feuds, but this was one of the few times, where the contestants were actually friends before. Gauahar and Andy were friends before they entered the house, but some incidents in a task led to a major fight between the two, which led to a violation against Andy and Kushal Tandon because of this Gauahar even left the show, the show ended and the two have even reconciled and have often supported each other’s views on Twitter, as reported in an article in Spotboye, Gauahar had even reacted to Andy’s entry to the Bigg Boss in the later seasons.

Shamita Shetty- Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

This is one equation that has transpired right in front of the viewers eyes, in Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena and Shamita did not get along initially and even had one of the biggest fights in the season, only later to reconcile and become cordial with each other. They aren’t the best of friends, but they were cordial towards the end of the show.

Parth Samthaan -Vikas Gupta:

Vikas was the producer of Parth’s show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and a lot has transpired between the two. Parth had allegedly accused Vikas of inappropriately touching him in early 2013 as reported in Koi Moi and as also reported in ABP Live, Vikas had penned a long note in early 2020 to respond to the allegations, and after a lot of back and forth and figuring out the feud. He told TOI, "We were never following each other on social media. The news is rubbish. We are neither friends nor enemies.”

Niti Taylor- Parth Samthaan:

One of the most favourite onscreen couples as per many reports did not initially get along, and fans had caught on that, but as seasons progresses they opened up with Niti recently revealing in an interview with Siddharth Kanan that, We are good co-actors who are very cordial with each other. We are not great friends but good friends. But we have a lot of fun."

Which of these frenemies or foes turned into friends did you not know about? Tell us in the comments below!

