Rakhi Vijan: Good comedy happens on TV now

Actress Rakhi Vijan, popular as Sweety from the nineties sitcom "Hum Paanch", feels good comedy is happening on the small screen now.

"I have done a lot of negative roles and comedy. These are the two kinds of genres people put me into. Comedy because people find me funny and negative because I don't look poor," she said.

"I feel good comedy happens on TV now. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is my favourite. I love his work, he is so fantastic. He's so impromptu and witty," added the "Tera Kya Hoga Alia" actress.

Rakhi has joined the cast of the latest season of "Naagin".

"It's such a famous show. It is got the highest TRPs. I have followed all the seasons. I started my career with (producer) Ekta Kapoor. And after 13 years, we are getting back together again," she said.

"Naagin 4" also features actresses like Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin. Does she feel she might get lost with so many actors in the show?

"Of course not. I cannot be lost. It's difficult for me to get lost. My character has a definite characterisation and every character is different. If you have the capacity to play it and you have the capability to perform and attract attention, then you can never get lost. I did not get lost in my show 'Hum Paanch'. There were a lot of characters in that show also. I will not get lost. I'm pretty confident," said Rakhi.



