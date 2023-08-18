Raksha Bandhan: From fights for the remote to long-distance Rakhi celebrations, celebrities talk about bond with siblings

MUMBAI: Navin Prabhakar

From childhood arguments over the remote control to playful pranks and hidden belongings, the relationship between a brother and sister is infused with drama. It forms a bond that encompasses laughter, tears, countless adventures, and a myriad of ups and downs. This bond captures the essence of an extraordinary connection that deserves everlasting celebration in life. In my perspective, the festival of Rakshabandhan holds significance not only for sisters and brothers but also for the special connection between sisters and sisters, or brothers and brothers. What I've observed is a gradual erosion of trust within these relationships. The dislike for sharing personal belongings that often arises in childhood seems to persist into adulthood. The paramount importance of loving one another in this lifetime appears to be slipping away, sometimes unnoticed. This relationship's love and connection, exemplified by sending rakhis to sisters residing in different states or countries, is worth cherishing. Thanks to WhatsApp and similar technologies, we can now bridge distances, enabling us to see and talk to each other with ease, which wasn't the case five or six years ago. I hold deep affection for my sisters, and I'm consistently grateful to them for their prayers that contribute to the happiness of our families. Their prayers provide us with strength during challenging times. During this occasion, my siblings and I have planned a wonderful surprise—a visit to the families of two sisters. We will also bring cherished gifts for their younger siblings and the children within their families.

Aradhana Sharma

My bond with my sister is profoundly special and resilient. Despite conflicts, our unbreakable connection showcases our deep relationship, marked by a willingness to do anything for each other. She's a maternal presence, emphasising our nurturing tie. While sibling disagreements arise, our inability to stay apart underscores our genuine love. After moving to Pune for studies, my loneliness led to a matured reconnection marked by deep conversations about life. Our unique tradition involves exchanging an orange-flavoured chocolate and Coca-Cola every Rakhi. This year, my busy schedule prevents a visit, so I'll send a Rakhi with Coca-Cola.

Rohit Choudhary

I'm the youngest of three sisters. Our connection is wonderful, especially with the eldest who's been like a mother since our real mother was absent. Our bond remains unaltered despite their marriages. Raksha Bandhan confirms our enduring sibling love. Regardless of distance, sisters' care persists, sustaining familial connections. My relationship with them stands strong, sharing happiness and sorrow. Day or night, the bond holds. Though close to all sisters, my connection with the eldest is precious—a sister, friend, maternal figure, and family link. No grand plans, just fulfilling their wishes. Gifts embody our bond. Raksha Bandhan's value lies in uniting, despite geographical separation.

Charrul Malik

From childhood, we yearned for a brother. Our wish came true, as he was born just before Rakshabandhan, leading to dual birthday celebrations. Though now in the USA, my sister still ties me a Rakhi. As twins, she affixes two, while Charul and Parul also tie Gaurav Rakhis, continuing tradition. We'll make this Rakhi special through a phone call. This year, his decision might elevate its significance. Our prayers are with him, as he navigates pivotal life choices, including marriage. Gaurav's happiness in finding a partner resonates. Gifts will come with his visit or ours to the USA. We're the gifts across borders. I'll visit for his engagement. Time has shifted, and though distance separates us, our bond endures. Time zones and schedules play a role. Parul, Gaurav, and I share conversations, filling them with joy. Physical meetings are scarce, yet our support strengthens our enduring bond.

Anupama Solanki

We're two siblings—me, the elder sister, and my younger brother. Once, I was the one in charge, but now he's taken the elder role, which is amusing. Our bond has changed over the years; he's focused on his career, and I on mine. Time together has become scarce, a change I never expected. Yet, I value dedication for success. Despite not meeting on Rakshabandhan for four years, I continue sending Rakhi. Work keeps me from visiting, but I'll send Rakhi this year. Material gifts aren't my focus; his offerings always bring joy. I'm content, unlike demanding sisters—although I did jokingly ask for an iPhone 14 Pro Max once!

Amal Sehrawat

Within the realm of our friendly and warm relationship lies an emotional bond that has grown not only mature but also deeper over time. My sister and I, we are two souls that have learned to be together and celebrate the extraordinary bond of love that unites us. Its going to be a secret of what I am gifting her this year.