Rakshanda Khan loves the way Sania Mirza started the ‘brand new decade’

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza is an inspiration to many!

A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, Sania inspires all those who want to make a career in sports.

The ace tennis star, who made appearance on TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, is quite active on social media. The stylish lady, who is a fashion icon to her fans, regularly updates her fans and followers about her whereabouts. And it seems her recent post has impressed Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actress Rakshanda Khan.

Well, the sports star was recently invited to the first ever State Sports Day opening ceremony, Rajasthan. About the same, an elated Sania wrote on social media, “Thank you to the Government of Rajasthan , CM @ashokgehlot.inc Ji and sports minister @ashokchandnainc Ji for inviting me to the first ever State Sports Day opening ceremony .. It was an honour.”

This impressed Rakshanda as she commented on her post, “What a super start to a brand new decade !!!!”

Actor Ashish Chowdhry also commented by writing, “The sports day lucked out!!”

Check out Sania Mirza’s Instagram post right here:

On the personal front, Sania Mirza is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The two are parents to a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

