Ram Ahuja on compliments he has been getting for playing Khushbeer Singh Virk in Udaariyan: Female fans often tell me that they want a father-in-law like him

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 16:06
MUMBAI :  Ram Ahuja as Khushbeer Singh Virk in Udaariyan, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Enetertainments, has been earning praises from the audience. The actor is enjoying playing the character. He says that about eighty percent of Ram is there is Khushbeer in terms of how the latter talks, his discipline and nature.

Speaking on the response around Khushbeer, he adds, “It’s beyond my expectations that people are loving my character. Many are regularly sending me messages and tagging me in different posts. In fact, every time people recognise me and say they are fan of my character, I feel overwhelmed. Many female fans have said that they want a father-in-law like Khushbeer Singh Virk.”

About working with Dreamiyata, Ram praises both Ravie and Sargun. “They are very co-operative and supportive. They don’t treat me like an artist, they treat me like their brother,” he says.

The actor is enjoying shooting in Chandigarh. “The place feels like home as my hometown is just two hours far from here, so whenever there is off, I prefer to visit my family back home,” he smiles.

Udaariyaan has a very youthful flavour in the story. And that is what the audiences are enjoying the most, according to Ram. “The story is about today’s youngsters. It shows a mirror to the society and highlights issues that most of us face in our lives,” he says.

Punjabi culture, language, people, in short, Punjabi stories have a huge popularity in India these days. “Punjabi language and culture is very colourful and full of emotions. I think that is what Indians and even the world like the most,” adds the actor, who is a huge fan of Manoj Bajpayee and feels inspired by his work.
 
So, what are the trends that you've noticed in the TV industry? “Mostly we can see how emotional and comedy dramas are a hit with the audience. But Udaariyaan is a trendsetter because it is something different from other daily soaps,” says Ram.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 16:06

