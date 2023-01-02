Ram and Priya aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar reach the end of Their time on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya. Ram and Priya get married again on the show and it is shown that Ram’s mother Swati, is alive.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post close to BALH 2.

We know that Ram and Priya’s characters are going to leave the show soon as it gears up for a generational leap.

Seems like Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are close to wrapping up their shoot in the show and this post hints at that!

Check it out!

Disha and Nakuul share a great friendship and their pair was loved ever since they starred in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Meanwhile, fans are upset because things are finally coming to an end for Nakuul and Disha. But they are also happy that the show will continue and live on with new actors to be a part of the journey.

The show has an incredible ensemble cast that makes an impact on the storyline. The show is gearing up for a generational leap and Niti Taylor will reportedly be seen on the show!

