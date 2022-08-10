Ram and Priya are back, and fans can’t keep calm!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 19:47
Nakuul

MUMBAI : Starting tonight at 8:00 PM, Nakuul and Disha are all set to reprise their roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya in Sony Entertainment Television's ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ is back for a third season with an all-new story and rebooted characters. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will reprise their roles once again as Ram Kapoor and Priya and #RaYa fans cannot keep calm! 

Here are five compelling reasons why you should tune in at 8pm tonight to witness this new chapter in Ram and Priya’s lives - brimming with drama, romance, and entertainment. 

An interesting take on a ‘Mature Love Story’
Breaking the mold of quintessential love-at-first-sight stories, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ presents a relatable tale of two adults navigating life, unknowingly discovering love in their journey. Staying true to its core concept, the third season will bring alive another mature love story.  

Sheds Light on 'Urban Loneliness'
Despite the seemingly fast-paced and vibrant urban lifestyle, many individuals grapple with a common issue—loneliness. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ will beautifully touch upon this topic by highlighting Ram and Priya's shared sense of isolation amidst their hectic lives. How they maneuver and find solace in each other will certainly resonate with the viewers. 

#RaYa’s ‘Unmissable’ Chemistry
Ram and Priya’s banter - sometimes meaningful, sometimes lighthearted, brings alive their deep connection and Nakuul Mehta along with Disha Parmar will once again ignite magic on-screen with their unmissable chemistry.

Romantic Moments to Give You Butterflies
The sparks will fly left, right, and center and the chemistry is undeniable. Prepare to be swept away by a plethora of romantic moments that will leave you exclaiming, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,’ paying homage to the show's captivating essence.

Introduction of New Characters
The third chapter introduces a host of new and talented actors, including Supriya Shukla, Milind Pathak, Chirag Mehra, Shivani Mahajan, and more. Their presence adds an extra layer of excitement, promising even more drama and entertainment in this intriguing narrative. 

Mark your calendars for the premiere of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, starting tonight at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Ram Priya bade achhe lagte hain 3 Supriya Shukla Milind Pathak chirag mehra Shivani Mahajan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 19:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must-Read! From Nora Fatehi in Luxury Suits to Rakul Preet Singh in Breezy Co-ords, Check out the Airport looks of the Divas as they jet off for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi!
MUMBAI : IIFA’s are one of the most prestigious and anticipated awards of the year, the nominations, the hosting, the...
Wow! Sargun Mehta puts an end to the rumours of Junooniyatt going off-air
MUMBAI : Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig’s TV series, Junooniyatt, will not go off-air, rather, it promises a “...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Defeated! Ajeet defends Sahiba, makes Jasleen go back
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Ram and Priya are back, and fans can’t keep calm!
MUMBAI : Starting tonight at 8:00 PM, Nakuul and Disha are all set to reprise their roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya in...
Aayush Sharma begins the last schedule of his masala action entertainer Ruslaan
MUMBAI : After recently creating an uproar with the teaser reveal of Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma has announced the...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Karan Johar to return as the judge of the show?
MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent...
Recent Stories
IIFA
Must-Read! From Nora Fatehi in Luxury Suits to Rakul Preet Singh in Breezy Co-ords, Check out the Airport looks of the Divas as they jet off for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Junooniyatt
Wow! Sargun Mehta puts an end to the rumours of Junooniyatt going off-air
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty greets the contestants in style; the adventurer’s journey begins
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty greets the contestants in style; the adventurer’s journey begins
Vibhu Agarwal
EXCLUSIVE! Owner of Atrangii and Ullu app Vibhu Agarwal shares his future vision, reveals the new features of his app and much more
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James perform the elimination stunt
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James perform the elimination stunt
Read for the Full Story
Exclusive! Shivin Narang finally responds to the rumors of him doing THIS reality show! Read for the Full Story!
Ansh Bagri
Exclusive! Ansh Bagri opens up about his transformation, says “Second opinions are definitely important in life, so whenever I have to make a decision, I sit down and introspect”!