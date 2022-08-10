Ram and Priya are back, and fans can’t keep calm!

MUMBAI : Starting tonight at 8:00 PM, Nakuul and Disha are all set to reprise their roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya in Sony Entertainment Television's ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ is back for a third season with an all-new story and rebooted characters. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will reprise their roles once again as Ram Kapoor and Priya and #RaYa fans cannot keep calm!

Here are five compelling reasons why you should tune in at 8pm tonight to witness this new chapter in Ram and Priya’s lives - brimming with drama, romance, and entertainment.

An interesting take on a ‘Mature Love Story’

Breaking the mold of quintessential love-at-first-sight stories, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ presents a relatable tale of two adults navigating life, unknowingly discovering love in their journey. Staying true to its core concept, the third season will bring alive another mature love story.

Sheds Light on 'Urban Loneliness'

Despite the seemingly fast-paced and vibrant urban lifestyle, many individuals grapple with a common issue—loneliness. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ will beautifully touch upon this topic by highlighting Ram and Priya's shared sense of isolation amidst their hectic lives. How they maneuver and find solace in each other will certainly resonate with the viewers.

#RaYa’s ‘Unmissable’ Chemistry

Ram and Priya’s banter - sometimes meaningful, sometimes lighthearted, brings alive their deep connection and Nakuul Mehta along with Disha Parmar will once again ignite magic on-screen with their unmissable chemistry.

Romantic Moments to Give You Butterflies

The sparks will fly left, right, and center and the chemistry is undeniable. Prepare to be swept away by a plethora of romantic moments that will leave you exclaiming, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,’ paying homage to the show's captivating essence.

Introduction of New Characters

The third chapter introduces a host of new and talented actors, including Supriya Shukla, Milind Pathak, Chirag Mehra, Shivani Mahajan, and more. Their presence adds an extra layer of excitement, promising even more drama and entertainment in this intriguing narrative.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, starting tonight at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television