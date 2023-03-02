Ram and Priya wrap up shoot for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2; Alefia Kapadia shares the dampened mood on the sets

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Disha and Nakuul share a great friendship and their pair was loved ever since they starred in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya. Ram and Priya get married again on the show and it is shown that Ram’s mother Swati, is alive.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post close to BALH 2.

We know that Ram and Priya’s characters are going to leave the show soon as it gears up for a generational leap and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar shot for their last day yesterday.

Seems like they had a little going away celebration too given that it was their last day, and now, the co-stars are a little morose in their absence.

Seems like Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are close to wrapping up their shoot in the show and this post hints at that!

Alefia has now shared the video of shooting without Ram and Priya as she captures her co-stars Aarohi Kumawat, Aanchal Khurana among other stars from the show!

The fans are definitely going to miss the pair.

What do you think of their bond?

Will you miss Ram and Priya on the show?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Latest Video