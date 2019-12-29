News

Ram Kapoor: 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' an against-all-odds kind of project

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2019 03:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Ram Kapoor says the upcoming film "Bahut Hua Sammaan" is an against-all-odds kind of a project, which he loved being a part of.

"'Bahut Hua Sammaan' was a lovely experience. It's an against-all-odds kind of a project which I loved being a part of because such projects end up being really satisfying to work on. I can't wait to see the final product because I haven't seen anything yet," said Ram.

Revolving around the lives of two engineering students, "Bahut Hua Sammaan" is a hilarious depiction of two students and their quick con jobs at their college. The film was shot across Varanasi and Mumbai.

The film is written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma and directed by Ashish R. Shukla, and is also features dancer-choreographer-actor Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Sanjay Mishra and Flora Saini.

"We have tried to be as fresh and relevant as possible to the pop culture today. The film will be a sharp comic satire with a great soundtrack. We have taken some of the hidden gems from the rich catalog of Saregama and tried to experiment with the same. I am really looking forward to seeing how audiences react to our labor of love," said Shukla.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP Films and TV at Saregama, added: "'Bahut Hua Sammaan' is a zany comedy, and with a stellar cast on hand, with the reins of direction in the capable hands of Ashish, I am betting we will have a cracker of a film in our hand."

"Bahut Hua Sammaan" is a Yoodlee Films project.

Source: IANS 

Tags > Bahut Hua Sammaan, Ram Kapoor, Avinash Singh, Vijay Narayan, Ashish R. Shukla, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Sanjay Mishra Flora Saini, Siddharth Anand Kumar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Terence Lewis's Christmas Bash

Celebs at Terence Lewis's Christmas Bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days