Ram Kapoor to be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad

04 Oct 2019 08:19 PM

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor is a well-known film and television actor. He has been part of several TV soaps including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasamh Se to name a few.  His film projects include Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Student Of The Year. He has now bagged a new project.  

Well, ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is gearing up for his next titled Thappad. The movie will feature actress Taapsee Pannu, who along with Anubhav have already declared that the movie will be based on women. According to the latest media reports, Ram has joined the cast of the upcoming film.

Thappad will release on Women’s day in 2020. 

