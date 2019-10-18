Ram Kapoor shares his look for his next project and we are totally loving it

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor, popularly known for playing Jai Walia in the show Kasam Se, is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The actor has done a lot of TV shows in the past and all proved to be hit among the viewers.

Ram has also been doing a lot of movies apart from having a successful career in the Telly World. And now, Kapoor has shared the latest look from his upcoming project and left his fans all curious.

The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a few snaps where he is sporting salt and pepper look. The actor looks amazing in a casual blue T-shirt and the sunglasses give a refreshing feel to his look.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, the pictures have left us excited; however, Ram hasn’t shared any other details about his look and the project. So, it seems we have to wait for it.

A few ago, Ram was in news for his drastic transformation when the actor shared his latest pictures where he was seen sweating out in the gym. The actor looks much more fit and lean and his fans are loving it.

How do you find Ram’s look? Tell us in the comments.