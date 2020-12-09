Ram Kapoor shares an unmissable throwback photo with wife Gautami and kids; check out

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actors, Ram Kapoor never fails to amaze fans with his work. He is known for his work in television as well as film industry.

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor is also known for sharing pictures with witty captions on his social media account. His latest post is a blast from the past with his family. Ram is seen with wife Gautami Kapoor, children - Aks and Sia Kapoor. The couple looks very happy in the picture with their family.

Sharing the picture, Ram wrote, “Blast from the past ... when my babies were actually babies ."

Gautami commented on this picture and wrote, "Omg! Can we turn back the clock!" In this throwback picture, Ram is seen in a grey shirt while Gautami is sporting a yellow sleeveless tee with kids in blue and white.

Ram and Gautami met on the set of the show Ghar Ek Mandir. This show was Gautami's debut as a full-fledged role, and Ram became a household name after this show.

