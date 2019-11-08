News

Ram Yashvardhan to play Lord Shiva in his next

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 06:12 PM

MUMBAI: Ram Yashvardhan is known for playing the role of an antagonist in Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan. Now, he is gearing up for his new show. 

According to the media reports, he has been roped in for Peninsula Pictures’ next. The production house is coming up with a new mythological show for &TV. The upcoming show will be based on Lord Hanuman’s devotion for Lord Ram and is titled as Kahat Hanuman… Jai Shri Ram. Now, latest reports suggest that Ram Yashvardhan has bagged an interesting role in the upcoming show. He’ll depict the role of Lord Shiva in the mythological show.

