Ramadan 2020: Dipika Kakar shares Sehri picture; check

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Their adorable chemistry never fails to win fans’ hearts. The actors set major couple goals for their fans and followers.

The Holy month of Ramadan began on April 23 and being a true-blue bahu, Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar has begun fasting and shares her daily updates on social media. Be it lockdown or Ramzan, Sasural Simar Ka fame star has been keeping her fans updated about the daily happenings.

Dipika Kakar shared some pictures following the Sehri rituals with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Filling her Insta stories from ‘Sehri time’ pictures, the actress looks flawless in no makeup look while covering her head with a white dupatta. The actor couple is seen clicking a picture with a cup of tea. Shoaib, on the other hand, looks handsome in white pathani and white T-shirt.

Earlier, Dipika shared a picture with husband Shoaib and mother-in-law and penned a thoughtful caption alongside. Dipika wrote in her caption, "In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se.... Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya [email protected]_ka_jahaan was clicking it so is not in it...this pic is incomplete without her #allhamdulillah #grateful #blessed #familyiseverything."

