Ramadan 2020: Hina Khan shares her routine under lockdown and it’s INSPIRING

07 May 2020 12:24 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses. After entertaining television audience, she stepped into the world of cinema. She was last seen in Hacked, followed by her recently-released short film titled SmartPhone.  

The actress is utilizing the ongoing lockdown period in a productive way by doing a lot of things. Talking about her latest social media update, the actress has shared Ramadan routine for those asking. 

In her story, Hina revealed that she's been spending her Ramadan by exercising, praying, meditating, playing games, cooking, sketching, smiling and, most importantly, staying happy. She wrote, "A lot of you are asking me about Ramadan and mu routine, here you go... I fast every day, I pray, I work out, I cook sometimes, I play games, I sketch, I make different videos, I meditate and a lot more. And most importantly and stay happy. Mashallah."  

