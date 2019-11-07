News

Ramakant Dayma bags Star Plus' next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Star Plus' next by Trouble Makers Productions titled Maharaja Ki Jai Ho.
 
We already reported exclusively about Maera Mishra and Satyajeet Dubey being roped in to play leads in the show.
 
Apart from Maera and Satyajeet, Anchal Chandel, Abhishek Awasthi, Nitesh Pandey and Rajesh Kumar will also be a part of the project.
 
Now, the latest update is that veteran actor Ramakant Dayma will also be a part of the show and will have a pivot role to portray.
 
Ramakant has been a part of projects like Chak De, Bank Chor and Paa.
 
We couldn't connect with Ramakant for a comment.
 
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
past seven days