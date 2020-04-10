Ramayan actor passes away

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has made a comeback on TV amidst the Coronavirus lowdown. The re-run of the mythological show brought smiles on everyone's faces. It is been loved by the audience and getting a great response. Unfortunately, we have bad news for the viewers of the mythological saga.

Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played the role of Sugreev in the epic saga has passed away. The actor died on April 6 due to cancer in Kalka. Arun Govil, who was seen as Ram in the 1987 series, took to his Twitter handle to mourn the death of his co-star. He said, 'Sad to know about the demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.'

Shyam Sundar Kalani's nephew Kamal Madnani in a conversation with a leading newspaper revealed that Shyam had been fighting cancer for a long time.

We hope his family gains the strength to cope with the loss.

