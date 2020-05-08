Ramayan actors Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri react on their memes and trolls

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors with the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the television sets.

Iconic mythological shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Siya Ke Ram, among others have returned to make our lockdown special.

The rerun of Ramayan has fetched good viewership to DD and has been rated well.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is not just a show but it’s an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times. During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stress buster for everyone in the family and has made people remember the good old days. From kids to adults to old people, everyone is watching this show and also learning things about India's ancient history.

We recently broke the news that Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is returning on Star Plus.

While the re-run was happening on DD, it trended on Twitter and how! Along with trending there were a lot of memes and trolls made on the show and actors.

Hence, during a virtual interview with the media, we asked actress Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita and Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman, if they ever imagined that after 33 years the show and actors will trend on Twitter and also how they react to memes and trolls.

Dipika shared, “I simply enjoy it. The memes are so creative, funny and imaginative. This is a digital era and it’s really hands on. During our time we had magazines once in a month where there would be a small column wherein now time has changed and with so many social media platforms the dynamics have changed. I am very much active on Instagram and I am enjoying and loving the entire transition.”

Agreeing to Dipika, Sunil shared, “I take the memes and trolls very positively. I am quite active on Twitter and find meme quite engaging and creative.”