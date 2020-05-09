Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita crosses another milestone

MUMBAI: Actress Dipika Chikhlia, best known for her character portrayal as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s classic Ramayan.

Ramayan which was first aired in 1987 on DD national has been brought up again for the audience in the middle of the novel Coronavirus. The re-run of Ramayan turned out to be a successful venture as it has bagged top spot on the rating charts. Interestingly, the show is being watched by not only the older generation but also today’s generations are taking an interest in this mythological show.

The entire cast has been trending on social platforms. Actress Dipika has achieved another milestone by crossing 200K on Instagram. She expressed her gratitude and thanked her followers with a sweet video post.

Take a look!