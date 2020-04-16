MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's mythological series Ramayan is one of the most popular shows of Indian television. The show, which aired back in the 90s, is currently being re-run for the viewers.

While everyone is getting nostalgic with Ramayan’s re-run, it is a pure delight to see the wonderful star cast on the small screen.

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri who played the role of Ram, Sita and Laxman respectively became stars overnight. Ramayan proved to be a turning point for these stars. The show not only gave the actors recognition but also got them immense respect from the audience.

TellyChakkar.com has been providing interesting unknown facts and anecdotes about Ramayan and Mahabharat to our readers.

Did you know Ramayan posters featuring Dipika Chikalia, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri were displayed amongst Hindu God frames in markets?

Well, during that period Arun, Dipika and Sunil became a living reference as Gods for the audience and hence keeping the relevance in mind, their posters were displayed in the markets along with other Hindu God frames while people thronged to grab the Ramayana posters.

Have a look at the picture:

Such was the impact of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

Isn’t it an interesting fact to know about the cult show Ramayan? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.