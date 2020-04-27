Ramayan’s Arun Govil reveals he has never been awarded for his performance; fans trend #AwardForRamayan

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, many classic shows have returned to television to entertain viewers and Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is one of them. Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram in the show.

In a Twitter chat with a Filmfare journalist on Saturday, Arun Govil shared lots of interesting tidbits from his professional and personal life. In one of the tweets, when Arun Govil was asked about awards and that he had got none for his performance in Ramayan, he revealed that he has not been awarded by the state or the central governments ever for his contribution. He also added that he has been in Mumbai for 50 years yet even the Maharashtra government hasn't given him any award.

His tweet within no time was retweeted by several and many commented in support of the actor. While they felt it was important to award him with a trophy, others told him that playing the role of Lord Ram in itself is an award.

Later the trend #AwardForRamayan started wherein fans of the series demanded that the show should be credited for being one of the most successful epics.

One user wrote, "#AwardForRamayan Ramayan is the divine show who define our culture and Heritage. Teaching us the best of Morales and values. The great epic series must be awarded to promote this culture and motivate the new generation as well. || जय श्री राम ||"

Another tweeted, "@arungovil12 @DipikaChikhliya and @LahriSunil deserve an award for their brilliant performance in #Ramayana.. I urge to all the Ramayana fans out their to plz support #AwardForRamayan जय श्री राम।।"

