Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita to play Sarojini Naidu in her biopic; check out first look

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, many classic shows returned to television including the hugely popular Ramanand Sagar’s iconic show Ramayan. The show, starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lehri in the lead, returned to the television after 33 years. Even after three decades, the show manages to win hearts and leave the audience awestruck. And while the lead cast is once again basking the phenomenal success of the show, Dipika, who had essayed the role of Sita in Ramayan, has roped in to play another key role and this time on the big screen.

The eminent actress will be seen essaying the role of Sarojini Naidu in the latter’s biopic. For the uninitiated, Sarojini Naidu was a renowned poet and political activist who played a key role in India’s fight for independence. While Dipika is ecstatic to play the role, she recently shared the first look of the movie and it has left the audience intrigued. The first look poster featured a side profile of Dipika and Sarojini Naidu who seems to be lost in some thought. The poster read, “Swatantrata ki nayika ki ek ankahi kahani (An untold story of the heroine of the independence movement)”.

Check out Sarojini Naidu’s first look poster:

