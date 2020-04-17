Ramayan’s Sita aka Dipika Chikalia’s fan-following increased considerably due to the show’s RE-RUN

MUMBAI: The coronavirus outbreak has enabled the re-runs of several cult shows on Television. The news of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan re-running on DD sent across waves of happiness to the audience. The show has been receiving immense popularity as the audience is religiously following the show.

The stellar ensemble of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was the USP of the show and even today the entire cast seems like they lived their particular characters and added charm to the same.

The show had actors like Arun Govli, Deepika Chikalia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog and Samir Rajda amongst others.

After around 33 years, the show is re-running on the Television. It has enabled the newer generation to enjoy the cult show.

Dipika Chikalia’s social media has flourished as the show has started its re-run. Many people have started following and viewing her profile.

The actress seems to be enjoying the attention from the younger generation. The gorgeous lady shared a snap of her Instagram reaching 100k mark with many new followers following her post the show started its re-run.

