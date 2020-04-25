Ramayan’s Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia’s marriage photo is going viral; check

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, many classic shows have returned to television to entertain audience. One such show is Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Yes, Ramayan which was first aired in 1987 on DD national has been brought up again for the audience in the middle of the novel Coronavirus. The re-run of Ramayan has turned out to be a successful venture as it is currently sitting on the top spot of the TRP charts which is then followed by Mahabharat and many other shows. Interestingly, the show is being watched by not only the older generation but also today’s generation are taking an interest in this mythological show, guess, that’s why we are seeing many creative memes around the show.

With the show had a blockbuster re-run, the lead of the show Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia also keeps sharing some memorable photos from back in the days that only make us nostalgic. Be it her look or still from the show, we can’t seem to get enough of it and these photos go viral in no time. Speaking of that, another photo of Dipika is taking over the internet and it is her wedding photo. No, not from Ramayan but Dipika’s real-life wedding photos are going viral on social media. Post her successful debut in the world of entertainment, Dipika went on to marry Gujarat-based businessman Hemant Topiwala.

Years after her wedding, some of her wedding photos are now going viral on the internet. While she looked every bit beautiful in them, we also spotted a yesteryear Bollywood heartthrob Rajesh Khanna in one of the photos. He had also attended the wedding as we see him posing with the newlyweds, thus making it a starry affair.

Take a look below:

