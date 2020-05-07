Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia has a REQUEST for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, Ramanand Sagar’s epic mythological show Ramayan returned to television. The re-run of the classic show has created a havoc in the history of Indian television. The show isn’t just breaking a lot of records, but its entire cast is also getting showered with immense love and respect. Recently, Dipika Chikhlia AKA Ramayan’s Sita opened up on her wish of getting honoured with a Padma Award as the show is garnering an epic response from across the country. In an interview with Navbharat Times, Dipika opened up on the same and also expressed her disappointment in terms of the remuneration that she received for Ramayan.

She was quoted saying, “I am not asking for any award in this conversation with you, but am definitely going to point it out. Now, the way the Modi government has once again brought the Ramayana serial to the world, the world has also given love. Now if Modi Ji feels that Ramayana's team has done some work in culture and literature, then they should think about honouring us with Padma awards.” She also talked about the team receiving neither royalty, “This contribution of ours received neither any respect nor royalty. This is not correct. I am saying this today because people are listening to us today. We should get a good royalty.”

As for her fees, Dipika revealed, “Everyone started living in real life to drown him in his character. Viewers started thinking of artists as God, so all of us artists never did any such work for money, so that the audience wouldn’t get emotionally hurt. Today, I want to say that I did not get any National Award, nor any State Award, nor any Padma Award and the fees for working in Ramayana. It was so low that I was ashamed to tell people even then and I am still ashamed.”

During the same conversation, Dipika revealed that even her husband doesn’t know how much fees she used to get for Ramayan, as she was ashamed of telling it to him.

Credits: Navbharat Times, SpotboyE.com