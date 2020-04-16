Ramayan: Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman’s pictures from his younger days make fans go gaga over him

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, many classic shows have returned to the TV sets and Ramayan is one of them.

Ramayan re-run has brought back the old era and citizens are totally enjoying watching the mythological series on the small screen. And with technology in hands, fans are equally excited to know more about the yesteryear actors. Recently, Sunil Lahri, who plays the role of Lakshman in Ramayan, shared a few pictures from his younger days. And netizens can’t keep calm.

While he has been quite active on social media, with Ramayan back on-screen, his pictures from younger days is floating around and netizens are all praise of his acting skills.

Sunil Lahri shared this picture with the Late Dara Singh, who played the role of Hanuman. He wrote, "Old memory with great human being very down to earth renowned celebrity across the world late Mr Dhara Singh Ji (Hanuman Ji) consider myself lucky to work with him."

Most iconic and rare photo of Ramayan where on screen behind the screen creative team everybody together most memorable moment for me..... pic.twitter.com/S6bnApMYs2 — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 11, 2020

In yesterday's (April 15) episode, Meghnad Indrajeet (played by the now late Vijay Arora) attacked Lakshman (Sunil Lahri) on his second day at the fight. Lakshman gets injured and on 'Vaidya ji's' (doctor) suggestion, Hanuman ji gets 'Sanjivani booti' (medical aid) to cure Lakshman.

Take a look at netizens’ reaction:

