Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri beats Kartik Aaryan in THIS; find out

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular and adorable film actors. Apart from his good looks and acting chops, the handsome lad is famous for his monologue.

He is once again the talk of the town for his monologue. Not that he has released a new monologue video but he’s been getting compared to Sunil Lahri’s aka Lakshman’s monologue in Ramayan. Ever since the mythological show, Ramayan and Mahabharat, are re-telecast on the DD National, netizens have been glued to their TV sets. Every time applause worth scene is aired, Twitteratis don’t take long to make it trend on social media.

But thanks to the latest episode of Ramayan, Kartik Aaryan is once again in the news. As seen in the latest episode, Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman was seen jumping into Sita’s favour when Ram asks her to go through the litmus test. In his long angry monologue, he was seen justifying Sita’s purity and defending her and telling Lord Ram about all the sacrifices Sita made against her will. Soon after, his long monologue, it was compared to Kartik Aaryan’s monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Lakshman wins it hands down.

Meanwhile, Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman has become Internet’s favourite. The actor is receiving accolades for his performance in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Credits: SpotboyE.com