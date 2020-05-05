Ramayan's Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi assures us that he is hale and hearty

MUMBAI: It’s a matter of shame that fake news has been spread about a well-known celebrity, Arvind Trivedi, on social media, stating that the actor is no more. The actor played the role of Raavan in the Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar. The veteran actor and his family members have now not only quashed the rumours but are quite upset about the same. They have expressed their anger through social media itself.

The first to react on the matter is Arvind Trivedi’s nephew Kaustubh who has posted a tweet thereby refuting the rumours of his uncle’s death. Here’s what he writes, 'Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks.'

The same has been done by the Ramayan actor himself.

Have a look.

Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks pic.twitter.com/XvmGnCPNy5 — Kaustubh b trivedi (@KaustubhbB) May 3, 2020

Credits: Pinkvilla