Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia wants to play Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

MUMBAI: Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has been a popular face for decades; the re-telecast of this iconic mythological show has only added to her popularity. Dipika’s performance as goddess Sita is spectacular and still gives us goosebumps.

Well, recently, the actress expressed her wish of playing yet another powerful role on the silver screen. It’s of Delhi rape victim Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi, who fought for her daughter’s justice with utmost strength and also emerged successful.

In a conversation with NavbharatTimes, the veteran actress expressed her desire to play Asha Devi’s character and inspiring every woman out there. She said, 'I still get shivers down my spine when I think about the Nirbhaya incident. It took seven years to get the justice she deserved and in these seven years, her mother Asha Devi stood like a rock for her daughter. Being a woman and a mother myself, I can understand what she went through in these last seven years.'

The actress added, 'The truth is that Nirbhaya's mother was living the daughter's death every day. If ever a film will be made on Nirbhaya's life for the benefit of society, country and women, then I would definitely like to play Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. I have to work in similar films whose characters are as strong and courageous as Asha Devi in real life.'

