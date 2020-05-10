Ramman Handa speaks about his mother!

MUMBAI: Actor astrologer Ramman Handa who has started lockdown diaries has Pradeep Rawat the gajni of Gajni as the first guest is spending all time at home only. Speaking about mother's day he says, "I have heard that a mother is a living God on Earth and I believe that too. My mom is my religion, my faith, and my confidant. Her name is Shashi Handa and I see God in her. She is the one I love the most in my life and has given me a fighting spirit, honesty and patience. Her simplicity makes her more classy. Her presence in my life makes me feel alive. I can’t ask for anything more than being her son in every birth. She is away in Delhi and I will miss her very much. I will do a video call". .