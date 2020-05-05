Ramya Krishnan’s Queen to air on Zee TV?

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the citizens asked to stay indoors, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving safety of the cast and crew more importance, the shoot of television shows has been halted. The channel runners are experimenting with getting varied contents on board for the viewers.

Zee TV has a mix of old shows and Zee5 web series lined up for the viewers.

Now, the latest update is that the channel might also come up with yet another interesting web-series to air on the channel. As per our sources, MX Players’ web series, Queen starring Bahubali fame Ramya Krishnan might get telecast on Zee TV.

Queen is an Indian historical drama web series. It is based on the novel of the same name by Anita Sivakumaran. The novel and the web-series is loosely based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The series is quite an interesting watch with some stellar performances.

We couldn’t connect with the channel spokesperson for a confirmation.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.