Ramya Krishnan starrer Queen slated to come soon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 05:15 PM

MUMBAI: MX Player is bringing its new series called, Queen. Yes, after the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, yet another Queen is all set to keep you hooked.

The MX Original Series narrates the tale of a political icon who ruled with benevolence as well as with an iron hand. Ramya Krishnan, who played the role of Sivagami in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, is now set to play the role of a prominent politician in this show.

It has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan and written by Reshma Ghatala.

The Tamil web series will release in different languages including Hindi, Telugu and Bengali. Queen will stream for free on India’s leading digital streaming platform MX Player. 

