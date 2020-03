MUMBAI: With the festival of Holi, a lot of shows will witness the grand Holi celebrations and so will Kumkum Bhagya.

As a part of the maha milap of Kumkum Bhagya and its spin off Kundali Bhagya,

Karan Preeta and Ranbir Prachi will be shown in love and Ranbir will confess his love to Prachi.

It will be the first time that Ranbir will make this confession.