Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Bijlani share a special bond!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is making headlines with its Sunday Entertainment show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' where various Star Parivaar families battle it out for the title of 'The best Parivaar'. Ranbir Kapoor makes a grand appearance on the show with stunning visuals and a curious heart.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be welcoming their baby in a few months and Ranbir is all excited and eager to learn more about proper baby care. The show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar's host, Arjun Bijlani, shares quite a lot with Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir on his bond with Arjun Bijlani,"I was in the same school as Arjun, within the same school 'House' and the football team. It is pretty great to meet someone from your childhood days and still be able to share that same energy as before. I'm very proud of where we are right now and hope to always stay grounded no matter what."

Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut in the 2007 film Saawariya, and starred in many Bollywood Blockbuster hits such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He will now be seen in the titular role of 'Shamshera' as it gears up for its theatrical release on the 22nd of July, 2022. Starring Ranbir in a dual role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana.

We admire Ranbir and Alia's love and dedication towards being the best parents possible. We wish them all the best in coming months with lots of love and joy. Will Ranbir Kapoor reveal more about his childhood days with Arjun Bijlani?

To find out, tune in to 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar', every Sunday at 8 PM, only on Star Plus!