Ranbir's family plans to meet Prachi :Kumkum Bhagya 24 January 2020: written update

MUMBAI: Vikram leaves while Ranbir stays in office Vikram tells Pallavi that Ranbir has the support of Prachi and tell her how she supported him and silent everyone who insulted Ranbir. Pallavi gets happy and feels like she needs to go and personally thank Prachi for supporting Ranbir. Reha listens and gets sad because Ranbir's family is going to Prachi's house. Reha is upset she starts crying in her room. Abhi is frustrated by handling his problem He decides to call Pragya and tell her to meet her in cafe Purab tells him that he will be in that cafe but he will not disturb him. Reha tells her problem to Aliya and tells her that Ranbir's family is going to meet Prachi and they will be talking about their marriage.

Aliya decides to find out what Ranbir's family is up to and accompanies them.

Ranbir tells Prachi that his family wants to meet Pragya Vikram calls Pragya and tells her that he wants to meet her She gets worried in all this mess she will miss a date with Abhi. Maya calls Reha and demands double money.