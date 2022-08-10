Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for 'Highway', 'Jannat 2', 'Jism 2', 'Kick', 'Sultan', among others, will be soon seen donning the role of an Inspector, for his upcoming web show, 'Inspector Avinash' which is based on true events.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 20:47
The actor recently attended real-life inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding and shared his experience of being part of the ceremony.

The actor recently attended real-life inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding and shared his experience of being part of the ceremony.

It is based on a real-life story of Inspector Avinash Mishra, Special Task Force, Ex UP Police.

The actor said: "It was a great pleasure and somewhat surreal to attend Inspector Avinash Mishra's daughter's wedding. I spent a lot of time with Avinash while prepping for the role and got to know him and his family very well."

He said that after playing the role of inspector Avinash, he somewhere connected with him in reality and to his family also. So, being part of the function was really a great experience and moreover, he came to know him in a better way.

"So it was but natural that one is present on family occasions. It never seizes to amaze me how through work one becomes a part of families one plays out. I'm looking forward to people seeing me as him on screen," the 'Laal Rang' actor added.

Earlier also, when the actor played Sarabjit in 2016, he was spotted performing Dalbir's last rites as a promise he had made to her.

Dalbir had requested the actor to give her 'kandha' (offer his shoulder before taking the body to the cremation) when she dies as she sees her brother in him. Upon hearing the news of her death, Randeep arrived in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab to pay his last respects.

On the professional front, the actor will be resuming his shoot for 'Veer Savarkar' after his leg injury recovery. And his first production venture 'Laal Rang 2' is also in the making.

