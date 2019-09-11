Randeep Hooda to grace Kaun Banega Crorepati

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most watched quiz shows on Indian television. It entertains as well as disseminates knowledge and information to viewers. The new season of the quiz show has finally begun and has been receiving tremendous response from the audiences. Now, in the upcoming episode, actor Randeep Hooda will be seen.

An elated Randeep, who is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Highway and Main Aur Charles, took to social media and shared a photo with the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan.

Beside the photo, he wrote, “Always an inspiring and humbling experience to meet the one and only @amitabhbachchan saab .. he’s such a huge part of our collective consciousness as a nation.. his performances, his philanthropy, his personality, his untiring dedication to work and of course the sound of his voice are unparalleled.. and then when he says “I’m a fan of your work” you really don’t know where to look and what to say.. giddy .. thank you sir for the pat on the back #amitabhbachchan #actor #actorslife #megastar @kaunbanegaacrorepati #karmveer episode airs Friday the 27th of Sept at 9pm”

Take a look below: