Randeep Rai shares a GLIMPSE of his FIRST PHOTOSHOOT in 2012!

MUMBAI: Randeep Rai who rose to fame with Sony TV's Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) enjoys a loyal and a massive fan following. People have loved him for his onscreen character as well as off screen persona.

The actor was a part of a show that was set on the backdrop of a love story in 1990s and thus to make sure Randeep looked like a 90’s boy-next- door, makers made him have long hair, just like young boys in 90’s did. And, needless to say, Randeep looked quite promising as a young boy Sameer from the 90’s era. Since the season one of the show has concluded, Randeep had a haircut and got a fresh look.

We have seen him travelling places as a part of his sabbatical before he plans to get into his next project and recently, Randeep shared a glimpse of what his first photoshoot looked like back in 2012!