Randheer Rai: I love the fact that only an actor can live many lives in one

MUMBAI: Actor Randheer Rai has acted in TV shows like 'Karn Sangini' and 'Jiji Maa', believes in method acting.

He says: "I believe in method acting as it will help me a lot. In my next Bollywood film I am going to play a man in his 50s. And I am in my 30s, so I had to halt working out, weight training, and lose a few kgs. As I didn't want any stiffness in my body.

"For the character we are applying prosthetics. And since I have never experienced prosthetics before. It takes two and a half hours to get ready. It's a lengthy process, but I am enjoying every bit of it. I love the fact that only an actor can live many lives in one. Again, the rest is conviction."

The actor will be next seen in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming Bollywood film titled '1920: Horrors of The Heart'.

Randheer Rai, who was last seen as an antagonist in Sunny Leone-starrer 'Anamika' and has also has featured in movies like 'Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty' and 'Poster Boys'.

