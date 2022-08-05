Randheer Rai: I love the fact that only an actor can live many lives in one

Actor Randheer Rai has acted in TV shows like 'Karn Sangini' and 'Jiji Maa', believes in method acting.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 10:30
Randheer Rai: I love the fact that only an actor can live many lives in one

MUMBAI: Actor Randheer Rai has acted in TV shows like 'Karn Sangini' and 'Jiji Maa', believes in method acting.

He says: "I believe in method acting as it will help me a lot. In my next Bollywood film I am going to play a man in his 50s. And I am in my 30s, so I had to halt working out, weight training, and lose a few kgs. As I didn't want any stiffness in my body.

"For the character we are applying prosthetics. And since I have never experienced prosthetics before. It takes two and a half hours to get ready. It's a lengthy process, but I am enjoying every bit of it. I love the fact that only an actor can live many lives in one. Again, the rest is conviction."

The actor will be next seen in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming Bollywood film titled '1920: Horrors of The Heart'.

Randheer Rai, who was last seen as an antagonist in Sunny Leone-starrer 'Anamika' and has also has featured in movies like 'Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty' and 'Poster Boys'.

SOURCE: IANS

Randheer Rai Karn Sangini JiJi Maa Poster Boys Sunny Leone Anamika Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 10:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi: Nobody ever told me to freeze my eggs
MUMBAI:  'Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi revealed in the reality show that she's unable to get pregnant due to...
Lock Upp Season 1 Finale: Congratulations! Payal Rohatgi is the first runner up of the show while Anjali Arora is the second runner up
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game, and...
Lock Upp Season 1 Finale: Congratulations! Munawar Faruqui is the winner of the show, lifts the trophy of the first season
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game and...
Amit Sadh: My voice in 'Batman: Ek Chakravyuh' is not engineered but real
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, who has made his debut as a voice artiste for the first-ever Hindi audio podcast of...
Busy bee Akshay Oberoi on shooting back-to-back: It's not easy but won't complain
MUMBAI: On a manic schedule, actor Akshay Oberoi is shuttling to and from cities to honour his work commitments. He...
Cricket star Harmanpreet Kaur's parents now get more marriage proposals for her!
MUMBAI: Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur shared how post her innings of 171 not out in the ICC Women's World Cup, her parents...
Recent Stories
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh: My voice in 'Batman: Ek Chakravyuh' is not engineered but real
Latest Video