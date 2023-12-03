Ranndeep Rai: With increase in content on TV, more opportunities available for actors

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' actor Ranndeep R Rai said that as more content is being created nowadays, more employment opportunities are available in television industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 13:15
Ranndeep Rai

MUMBAI: 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' actor Ranndeep R Rai said that as more content is being created nowadays, more employment opportunities are available in television industry.

The actor, who has been a part of the industry for nine years now, feels that the industry follows similar kinds of stories, what separates them from one another is the execution.

He said: "Stories are all the same in the Hindi TV industry, that's what we have been watching since childhood. More or less the stories are the same but the way of portraying them is different."

However, he feels that more content is being generated today, giving more employment opportunities.

"I think it is great that the work has increased, people are getting employed, and I hope that those, who are still on the lookout, find the right kind of work," he said, adding, "I hope work increases so much that we are short of people to work for."

He further said: "There's so much content people are working on. The actors from the South are working in Bollywood. I am happy that suddenly so many changes have come and the web market has become massive. There are web series made of five-seven episodes. It's good that not only the actor but the crew and supporting team who are needed to create a product are getting work."

He confessed that he is happy with his career graph, but admitted that his show 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' is the closest to his heart.

"It's been nine years since I began working in the industry. So far, 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' is something that I cannot forget. It established me in the industry and gave me name and fame. The character Sameer will always be close to my heart," he said.

"I am completely satisfied with my career. When I entered the industry, I thought I wouldn't even be able to do an ad film, but I did. But you know it's a human tendency that no matter how much you work, it always feels less, so I feel I haven't done anything yet. I will always start afresh with a new show every time," Ranndeep concluded.

SOURCE: IANS

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Ranndeep R Rai Hindi TV industry Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad remembers his moments with Sahiba
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki leaves the house; Shweta swears not to spare the Pandyas
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Courteney Cox regrets using too many fillers
MUMBAI: 'Friends' star Courteney Cox has looked back on her use of anti-ageing injectables and candidly admitted she "...
Krishna Shroff: I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like Huma
MUMBAI: While sharing some interesting anecdotes, both Krishna and Huma would be seen discussing some relevant topics....
Mohit Anand shares working experience with Aditya Roy Kapoor in 'Gumraah'
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Anand, who was last seen in 'Panipat' as Sanjay Dutt's son, next will be seen in Aditya Roy Kapoor...
Recent Stories
Krishna Shroff
Krishna Shroff: I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like Huma

Latest Video

Related Stories
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about his Nazi father, says anti-Semitism needs to stop
Niharika
Niharika Chouksey reveals her favourite team in WPL is Delhi Capitals
Vibhav
Kajal Chauhan: Vibhav is reasonably mature; I am still a child at heart
Shark
'Shark Tank India 2: Jewellery brand co-owner impresses judges with her story of struggle
Ankit Gupta
Ankit Gupta: Music is like a time machine that can 'transport' you anywhere
"Amar Upadhyay is very dedicated as a producer and as an actor" says Actor Saptrishi Ghosh
"Amar Upadhyay is very dedicated as a producer and as an actor" says Actor Saptrishi Ghosh