Ranndeep Rai: With increase in content on TV, more opportunities available for actors

MUMBAI: 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' actor Ranndeep R Rai said that as more content is being created nowadays, more employment opportunities are available in television industry.

The actor, who has been a part of the industry for nine years now, feels that the industry follows similar kinds of stories, what separates them from one another is the execution.

He said: "Stories are all the same in the Hindi TV industry, that's what we have been watching since childhood. More or less the stories are the same but the way of portraying them is different."

However, he feels that more content is being generated today, giving more employment opportunities.

"I think it is great that the work has increased, people are getting employed, and I hope that those, who are still on the lookout, find the right kind of work," he said, adding, "I hope work increases so much that we are short of people to work for."

He further said: "There's so much content people are working on. The actors from the South are working in Bollywood. I am happy that suddenly so many changes have come and the web market has become massive. There are web series made of five-seven episodes. It's good that not only the actor but the crew and supporting team who are needed to create a product are getting work."

He confessed that he is happy with his career graph, but admitted that his show 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' is the closest to his heart.

"It's been nine years since I began working in the industry. So far, 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' is something that I cannot forget. It established me in the industry and gave me name and fame. The character Sameer will always be close to my heart," he said.

"I am completely satisfied with my career. When I entered the industry, I thought I wouldn't even be able to do an ad film, but I did. But you know it's a human tendency that no matter how much you work, it always feels less, so I feel I haven't done anything yet. I will always start afresh with a new show every time," Ranndeep concluded.

