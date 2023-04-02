Ranndeep Rai's journey from Teen hearthrob to the leading man of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2

Rai got successful in his career with the 2017 TV show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and rose to prominence as he played the pivotal role of Sameer Maheshwari.
MUMBAI :  Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always brighten up the screen that they feature in and have a charismatic impact on the audiences.

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm and especially how he can capture so many emotions while not saying anything at all.

Even though he has been active in the industry since 2014 he rose to prominence with his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai where he was paired opposite Ashi Singh and their chemistry was so loved by the audiences that even now when they come up on the screen, fans just go into a frenzy.

Talking about Ranndeep’s journey, he started off on Channel V which was the hottest destination for teen-based shows. In 2014, Rai began his career with O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya. He played Kabir Scindia in this show. 

His subsequent TV appearances include Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Emotional Atyachar, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. 

Rai got successful in his career with the 2017 TV show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and rose to prominence as he played the pivotal role of Sameer Maheshwari.

He then went on to star as Anand in Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Shivangi Joshi.

Ranndeep recently also appeared in a cameo role in the show meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and reunited with his former co-star Ashi Singh. 

Ranndeep is now set to take on an iconic show post the leap and will be seen opposite Niti Taylor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.

Fans are delighted with the news and can’t wait to see Ranndeep flip this new chapter.

