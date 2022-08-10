Rannvijay Singha finally breaks his silence on leaving MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, says “There is no bad blood with MTV or anyone, it was a decision I took for the betterment of my career”

Rannvijay Singha was associated with MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla for over 19 years. Later, he decided to step down as the host for the betterment of his career. Now, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him as to why he left Roadies and whether he would ever return as a host for these two shows.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 17:05
Raanvijay Singha

MUMBAI : Rannvijay Singha is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and has a massive fan following.

The VJ turned actor rose to fame as the host of MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, where he was associated with these shows for almost 19 years before he decided to step down.

Post that, Sonu Sood became the host of the show and Rannvijay went on to be a part of projects on OTT and host several other shows.

He hosted Shark Tank Season 1 on Sony TV, In Real Love on Netflix and a Zee Tv Show Safari India.

As an actor, he was seen in Mismatched and currently seen in the OTT show City of Dream Season 2.

( ALSO READ :Check out Rannvijay Singha‘s special message for Shiv Thakare that is sure to melt your heart

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him as to why he left Roadies and whether he would ever return as a host for these two shows.

You had a long association with Roadies. What led you to leave the show?

I don’t talk about it much because I have no bad blood with MTV or the makers of the show. I was associated with it for almost 19 years, from 2003 to 2022. I have not been consumed as a character, but people have loved me for the person that I am. I used to get comments that said that they love me for the anger, fun and love that I was spreading on the show and it’s a blessing.

But, what made you make this shift?

See, for the last many years, I have been connected with the youth and with the OTT platform. There has been a shift in content over the years as well. Now, the youth doesn't go into any channel. If they want to watch something, it is on the tip of their finger. So, I wanted to be available to them like that. I used to encourage people to get out of their comfort zone while hosting. So, I'm following my advice. I was associated with MTV for quite a long time. Now, it's time for a change. 

I was a part of Shark Tank, Safari and also a show on Netflix where I got a chance to host with Gauahar Khan. On the acting front, I was doing something on Hotstar and hence, took the decision of shifting the base so that I can explore more and the audience can see the different avatar of me.

If given a chance, would you ever come back to hosting Roadies and Splitsvilla?

Why not, there are no bridges burnt. But, as I am a person who has two kids and so many followers, I want to do something different. It’s like if someone would come and tell you that Rannvijay is hosting Roadies or Splitsvilla, that would not be an extraordinary news. The reply would be “What’s new in that”, which somewhere doesn’t reflect right on my career and will not be a feather in my hat.

But, at the same time, when fans would say that Rannvijay is a part of Shark Tank, City of Dreams 2, Mismatched and Safari India, that would definitely sound out of the box and that something new is coming up from my side. I want to feel unstoppable and trust myself to be able to work on different things. I feel blessed and privileged that I could make that choice as I put myself in a something different. It is a risk, but somewhere, I knew it would work out.

Well, there is no doubt fans miss watching Rannvijay in MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, but are happy that they can watch him in so many different projects.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha, Raghu and Ram collaborate to launch a new show, Deets Inside

 

 

Raanvijay Singha MTV Roadies MTV Splitsvilla TellyChakkar Reality show City of Dreams MTV India Voot Safari Jungle Sony Sood Prince Narula Gautam Gulati Rhea Chakraborty Jio Cinemas
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 17:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! This is when the show is going to stream on Jio Cinema?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?
MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maaya and leaving Anupamaa
MUMBAI:   Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is currently ruling the TRP charts. The show has been everyone's favourite ever...
Awesome! Take INSPIRATION from These actresses to leave behind Pregnancy Weight
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. We always like to be at the forefront...
HOT! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more actors who dared to bare it all
MUMBAI:   We always talk about how actresses on social media post their hot pictures and grab everyone’s attention....
Exclusive! “When I heard Hansal Mehta is directing it, It was a no-brainer for me” Ishitta Arun
MUMBAI:   Actress Ishitta Arun is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space, she has been...
Recent Stories
Ranveer
HOT! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more actors who dared to bare it all
Latest Video
Related Stories
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maaya and leaving Anupamaa
Sambhabana Mohanty
Did you know Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Sambhabana Mohanty is pursuing PhD in sociology?
Katha Ankahee portrays the importance of ‘Simple, Straightforward Communication’ instead of Grand Gestures?
Must Read! After opening conversations on some flaws in society, now Katha Ankahee portrays the importance of ‘Simple, Straightforward Communication’ instead of Grand Gestures?
Nakuul Mehta
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta talks about sharing the screen space, and treatment on sets, says “ I think if you are the protagonist of any show, in this case, Disha and I, have an added responsibility. I think your behavior and conduct on set are crucial..”!
look slimmer on social media
Whoa! Krystle D'Souza shows her amazing physical transformation, says she had to edit her pictures to look slimmer on social media