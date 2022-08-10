Rannvijay Singha finally breaks his silence on leaving MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, says “There is no bad blood with MTV or anyone, it was a decision I took for the betterment of my career”

MUMBAI : Rannvijay Singha is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and has a massive fan following.

The VJ turned actor rose to fame as the host of MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, where he was associated with these shows for almost 19 years before he decided to step down.

Post that, Sonu Sood became the host of the show and Rannvijay went on to be a part of projects on OTT and host several other shows.

He hosted Shark Tank Season 1 on Sony TV, In Real Love on Netflix and a Zee Tv Show Safari India.

As an actor, he was seen in Mismatched and currently seen in the OTT show City of Dream Season 2.

( ALSO READ :Check out Rannvijay Singha‘s special message for Shiv Thakare that is sure to melt your heart

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him as to why he left Roadies and whether he would ever return as a host for these two shows.

You had a long association with Roadies. What led you to leave the show?

I don’t talk about it much because I have no bad blood with MTV or the makers of the show. I was associated with it for almost 19 years, from 2003 to 2022. I have not been consumed as a character, but people have loved me for the person that I am. I used to get comments that said that they love me for the anger, fun and love that I was spreading on the show and it’s a blessing.

But, what made you make this shift?

See, for the last many years, I have been connected with the youth and with the OTT platform. There has been a shift in content over the years as well. Now, the youth doesn't go into any channel. If they want to watch something, it is on the tip of their finger. So, I wanted to be available to them like that. I used to encourage people to get out of their comfort zone while hosting. So, I'm following my advice. I was associated with MTV for quite a long time. Now, it's time for a change.

I was a part of Shark Tank, Safari and also a show on Netflix where I got a chance to host with Gauahar Khan. On the acting front, I was doing something on Hotstar and hence, took the decision of shifting the base so that I can explore more and the audience can see the different avatar of me.

If given a chance, would you ever come back to hosting Roadies and Splitsvilla?

Why not, there are no bridges burnt. But, as I am a person who has two kids and so many followers, I want to do something different. It’s like if someone would come and tell you that Rannvijay is hosting Roadies or Splitsvilla, that would not be an extraordinary news. The reply would be “What’s new in that”, which somewhere doesn’t reflect right on my career and will not be a feather in my hat.

But, at the same time, when fans would say that Rannvijay is a part of Shark Tank, City of Dreams 2, Mismatched and Safari India, that would definitely sound out of the box and that something new is coming up from my side. I want to feel unstoppable and trust myself to be able to work on different things. I feel blessed and privileged that I could make that choice as I put myself in a something different. It is a risk, but somewhere, I knew it would work out.

Well, there is no doubt fans miss watching Rannvijay in MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, but are happy that they can watch him in so many different projects.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha, Raghu and Ram collaborate to launch a new show, Deets Inside