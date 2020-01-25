Ranveer Singh is all praises for KL Rahul

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, who is wooing his fans with his acting chops and style game, is all praises for cricketer KL Rahul.

KL Rahul performed superbly at Auckland where India is playing against New Zealand in a T20 bilateral tournament. His quick fire half century (56 of 27 balls) helped India chase down a mammoth target of 204 with one over left against a formidable New Zealand side. His moves on the field have mesmerized everyone.

The handsome lad took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo picture. One picture showcases him in an action mode while the other one sees some of the Indian cricket team members in celebratory mood right on the field.

KL Rahul aptly captioned the picture. He wrote, “Perfect way to start the tour. Brilliant team effort we march on.”

To this, the Bollywood actor commented, “Hu da baddest.”

